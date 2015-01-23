BRIEF-Groclin and its shareholders sign agreement with Volkswagen
* The company and its significant shareholders sign with Volkswagen AG an agreement concerning the right of pre-emption of the company's shares by Volkswagen
Jan 23 Trabzonspor Sportif Yatirim ve Futbol Isletmeciligi Ticaret AS :
* Starts negotiations to transfer player Avraam Papadopoulos to Shanghai Greenland FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index