BRIEF-Groclin and its shareholders sign agreement with Volkswagen
* The company and its significant shareholders sign with Volkswagen AG an agreement concerning the right of pre-emption of the company's shares by Volkswagen
Jan 23 Trabzonspor :
* Transfers Avraam Papadopoulos to Shanghai Greenland FC
* Shanghai Greenland FC will pay 285,000 euros ($321,537) cancellation fee
($1 = 0.8864 euros)
* Oslo Bourse takes Grieg Seafood, Sparebank 1 SR Bank, Gaming Innovation and Link Mobility Group into OSEBX share index