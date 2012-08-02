August 2 TRAC Intermodal LLC & TRAC Intermodal Corp. on Thursday sold $300 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was decreased from an originally planned $325 million. JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, DVB Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: TRAC INTERMODAL AMT $300 MLN COUPON 11 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2019 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 11 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/09/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 1011 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS