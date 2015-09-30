Sept 30 Tractor Supply Co Inc has
reached a settlement with U.S. regulators over allegations that
the retailer imported and sold vehicles and engines from China
that did not comply with clean air and emission information
labeling rules.
Tractor Supply will pay a penalty of $775,000 and implement
a compliance plan, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and
the Department of Justice said on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/1GhDXrC)
They said the company and its unit imported and sold 28,000
all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and engines that did not
comply with federal Clean Air Act certification and emission
information labeling requirements.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)