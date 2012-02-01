* Q4 EPS $0.96 vs est $0.92
Feb 1 Tractor Supply Co, a farm
and ranch supplies retailer, reported fourth-quarter profit
that beat estimates, helped by strong demand for its products,
but forecast full-year profit below expectations.
For the full year, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company
expects to post earnings of $3.38-$3.46 a share, below
analysts' expectation of $3.48 a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, the company earned $70.5 million, or
96 cents a share, compared with $50.2 million, or 67 cents a
share, a year ago.
Tractor Supply, which competes with larger rivals like Home
Depot Inc, Sears Holdings Corp and Wal-Mart
Stores in different segments, said revenue rose 20.1
percent to $1.24 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 92 cents
per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
Shares of the company were trading down about 2 percent
after the bell. They closed at $81.79 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.