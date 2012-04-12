* Q1 sales $1.02 bln vs est $937.36 mln
April 12 Tractor Supply Co, a farm and
ranch products retailer, forecast a better-than-expected
first-quarter profit as warmer weather spurred sales of spring
merchandise.
The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company projected
first-quarter earnings of 53-55 cents per share, easily trumping
analyst estimates of 32 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We believe sales of certain seasonal merchandise categories
were pulled forward into the first quarter due to the early
spring weather and would not be expected to recur in the second
quarter," the company said in a statement.
The company posted first-quarter net sales of $1.02 billion,
up from $836.6 million last year and above market estimates of
$937.36 million.
Tractor Supply, which competes with larger rivals like Home
Depot Inc, Sears Holdings Corp and Wal-Mart
Stores in different segments, raised its full-year
profit outlook to between $3.52 per share and $3.60 per share.
It had earlier expected $3.38 per share to $3.46 per share.
The company expects net sales to come in between $4.61
billion and $4.68 billion, up from its previous forecast of
$4.56 billion to $4.66 billion.
Analysts, on average, expect full-year earnings of $3.52 a
shares on revenue of $4.64 billion.
Tractor Supply shares closed at $92.3 on Wednesday on the
Nasdaq.