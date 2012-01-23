Actor Tracy Morgan and girlfriend Megan Wollover attend the Spotlight Initiative Award Gala Dinner during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

"30 Rock" actor Tracy Morgan collapsed at the Sundance film festival over the weekend and is being treated for exhaustion and altitude sickness, his publicist said on Monday.

Spokesman Lewis Kay said initial reports that Morgan was drunk were untrue.

"From a combination of exhaustion and altitude, Tracy is seeking medical attention. He is with his fiance and grateful to the Park City Medical Center for their care. Any reports of Tracy consuming alcohol are 100% false," Kay said in a statement.

Morgan, 43, was taken to the hospital in Park City, Utah, on Sunday while attending a charity event during the annual Sundance film festival in the ski resort.

The actor's new comedy "Predisposed" is one of the dozens of films at the festival, which champions independent movies.

(Reporting By Jill Serjeant)