TEL AVIV Jan 12 Israel's TradAir, a provider of
foreign exchange trading technology, raised $15 million in a
funding round led by new investor Long Ridge Equity Partners of
New York.
TradAir's existing venture capital investors, Carmel
Ventures and Genesis Partners, also participated in the round.
The new financing will enable TradAir to further develop its
technology capabilities, the company said on Monday.
TradAir's technology, which can be integrated into existing
trading systems, provides traders with insight into deal flows
and market liquidity, allowing them to make strategic decisions
on pricing and hedging.
Concurrent with Long Ridge's investment, Cliff Lewis will
join TradAir as chairman. Lewis formerly served as chief
executive of Currenex, a foreign exchange trading platform
acquired by State Street in 2007.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)