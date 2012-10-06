* A350 jetliner will compete with Boeing's 787 Dreamliner
* European Union says loans for A350 will comply with WTO
rules
* Nine-year-old WTO aircraft subsidies case strains U.S.-EU
trade ties
By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Tim Hepher
WASHINGTON/PARIS, Oct 6 The U.S. government said
on Saturday it had received European Union documents on funding
for the Airbus A350 after requesting them from the
World Trade Organization over a month ago in an ongoing
transatlantic dispute over aircraft subsidies.
"The compliance panel directed the EU to provide documents
and briefing upon a request made by the United States more than
a month ago, and we received the documents just yesterday," a
spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative's Office said.
It is the first time the funding of Europe's answer to the
Boeing 787 Dreamliner, due to make its maiden flight next
year, has been drawn directly into the world's largest trade
dispute but it remains to be seen how the WTO will act on the
data.
Both sides are pressing for major trade sanctions after the
Geneva-based WTO found that Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing had
benefited from billions of dollars of unfair subsidies in a pair
of trade complaints now in their ninth year.
Washington has called on Airbus to stop receiving loans from
its host European nations - Britain, France, Germany and Spain -
and argues that the WTO should take loans for the A350 into
account when evaluating penalties for earlier support.
The EU says the carbon-composite jet lies outside the case
and that its funding will comply with the latest WTO decisions.
A U.S. source told Reuters that outside estimates placed the
loans paid to Airbus for the A350 at around $4.5 billion.
According to the U.S. source, who asked not to be
identified, the A350 funding numbers were supplied on Friday as
part of a WTO compliance procedure. Both sides claim to have
obeyed WTO rules while saying their adversaries have not.
A European source said the WTO panel merely wanted to see
the funding papers to assess whether they were relevant. It has
so far declined to address the A350 payments directly.
No official European comment was immediately available.
The new move comes at a sensitive time for Airbus parent
EADS as it ponders a merger with Britain's BAE Systems
, which has significant interests in the United States.
Recent rumblings in the WTO dispute could offer further bait
to U.S. opponents of the $45 billion merger, which would be
subject to thorough vetting by U.S. authorities, including the
U.S. Trade Representative's office, and is expected to draw
close scrutiny from Boeing and its supporters in Congress.
Critics of EADS fear the combination of BAE's extensive U.S.
operations and suspected ongoing subsidies to Airbus might give
the group unfair pricing power and damage the U.S. industry.
But most trade specialists doubt the WTO dispute will be
drawn into the merger approval process and say the Committee on
Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) generally sticks
to a pure security mandate. It is not known to have rejected
investment in U.S. companies on WTO-related grounds.
The United States seeks up to $10 billion in sanctions on
the EU for not eliminating illegal European government support
for Airbus.
The EU last month asked the WTO for the right to impose
sanctions worth up to $12 billion annually in retaliation for
U.S. subsidies mostly in the form of research.
Analysts say it could be years before the huge dispute plays
itself out in sanctions or a settlement, while hanging over
U.S.-European relations as a sporadic irritant in other issues.