* TPP countries eye deal this year, possibly by Oct APEC
summit
* U.S. says negotiations shifted into 'higher gear' in
Singapore
* Top TPP trade ministers will meet in Indonesia in April
* Seventeenth round of TPP talks slated for Lima in May
By John O'Callaghan
SINGAPORE, March 13 Progress is being made in
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade talks but hurdles remain
and Japan is unlikely to be set to join the next round in May,
negotiators said on Wednesday, pointing to a tough road for the
11 nations hoping for a deal this year.
If Japan wants to take part, it must first hold bilateral
meetings with existing members and be supported by a consensus
to "keep up the good momentum" as the countries prepare for the
next talks in Peru, said Singapore negotiator Ng Bee Kim.
"I don't think we're looking at Japan specifically coming on
board in Lima," Ng told a news conference after the 16th round
of the three-year-old talks ended in Singapore.
The TPP, which has grown from seven countries, aims to
eliminate barriers to goods and services and address issues
including the movement of electronic data, market access for
financial firms and copyright protection.
Japanese media say Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to
announce on Friday that Japan would like to join the talks.
Asked about Washington's concerns, U.S. negotiator Barbara
Weisel noted a recent U.S.-Japan statement confirming the TPP
stance that "all goods are on the table" and the goal that "the
agreement will be comprehensive and high-standard."
For the United States, the TPP is the centrepiece of its
efforts to refocus economic, diplomatic and security attention
on the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region but it must contend with
pressure at home about access to the U.S. market.
A statement on the Singapore talks noted "solid progress" to
bridge gaps in a number of areas and said there were advances on
regulatory issues, telecommunications, customs and development.
The "more challenging areas" include intellectual property,
the environment, competition and labour, said the statement by
Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry.
The goal is to wrap up negotiations by the end of this year
or even by the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit
on the Indonesian island of Bali in October. The next round of
talks in Lima is due to be held from May 15-24.
Top trade officials from the TPP countries will also meet in
Surabaya, Indonesia, in mid-April on the sidelines of the annual
APEC trade ministers meeting.
"As the negotiations draw to a close, high-level officials
will be more actively engaged with one another on ways to
address the remaining sensitive issues," the U.S. Trade
Representative's office said in a statement.
Negotiations shifted into a "higher gear" during the
Singapore round, with "productive exchanges" on tariff phase-out
agreements for agriculture, manufactured goods and textiles as
well as rules of origin, USTR said.
The TPP countries are the United States, Canada, Mexico,
Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei
and Singapore - many of them with differing issues about opening
agricultural markets, protecting intellectual property and
setting rules for state-linked companies.
If Japan does join the talks, it is expected to try to keep
its barriers on rice imports and other agricultural goods.
Several thousand people from a Japanese farm lobby group staged
a rally on Tuesday to oppose their country's participation.
CALLS FOR FLEXIBILITY
Pharmaceuticals are another tricky area. The United States
wants tougher patent protection to reflect the costs of research
and development but critics say that would keep drug prices too
high for poor people by restricting generic versions.
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders), a
humanitarian group, said the U.S. proposals "threaten to roll
back internationally agreed public health safeguards and would
put in place far-reaching monopoly protections."
"Too many people already die needlessly because the
medicines they need are too expensive or do not exist," it said
in a statement.
Vietnam, a major clothing exporter seeking greater access to
the U.S. market, wants more flexible rules of origin to reflect
the global supply chain but is "open to any proposal that can
help us to move forward," said its negotiator, Khanh Tran Quoc.
Malaysian negotiator J. Jayasiri said his country is
concerned about market access, especially for textiles, and
wants "sufficient flexibilities to accommodate the kind of
difficulties that we face" - including intellectual property.
In a statement, 10 business groups from TPP countries called
for the negotiators "to show flexibility and narrow the range of
differences" so a deal can be reached as quickly as possible.
"However, bearing in mind that TPP should be a high-quality
agreement, we don't want to sacrifice substance for speed," it
said.
"We welcome new parties to join the TPP but we hope that the
inclusion of new participating economies would not slow down the
current negotiation process."
