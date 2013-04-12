* Japan could take part in TPP talks in July
* TPP key to "third arrow" of "Abenomics" policy
* Japan's Abe over-rode farm lobby on TPP
* U.S. to phase out auto tariffs over long period
By Kaori Kaneko and Doug Palmer
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, April 12 Japan and the United
States on Friday agreed on a deal paving the way for Tokyo to
join talks on an Asia-Pacific free trade agreement, increasing
the economic weight of the proposed pact and triggering a loud
protest from U.S. automakers.
The deal brings Japan closer to entering talks on the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which the United States,
Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore,
Brunei, Australia and New Zealand hope to finish this year.
"I think Japan's national interests are protected under this
U.S.-Japan agreement," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told
reporters on Friday after a meeting with Cabinet ministers.
Abe, who took office in December, is making the regional
free trade pact a keystone of his strategy to open Japan's
economy and spur long-sought growth.
He is pursuing the agreement, despite fierce opposition from
Japan's politically powerful farm lobby, as part of a "third
arrow" in his "Abenomics" policy triad, after fiscal spending
and drastic monetary policy easing.
President Barack Obama's administration sees the TPP as part
of U.S. economic rebalancing toward Asia.
"Having Japan in TPP and contributing to the high standards
of TPP is good for the U.S., it's good for the Trans-Pacific
Partnership as a whole and its very good for the multilateral
trading system itself," Mike Froman, White House international
economic affairs adviser, told reporters in Washington.
With the entry of Japan, the world's third-largest economy
and fourth-largest U.S. trading partner, the final TPP pact is
expected to cover nearly 40 percent of global economic output
and one-third of all world trade, Froman said.
The United States also plans to launch free-trade talks with
the 27-nation European Union in coming months. With world trade
talks dead in the water, regional initiatives have become the
main forum for trade liberalization.
The TPP talks have been under way for three years and Japan
hopes to participate in the negotiations beginning in July. But
that requires a formal decision by all 11 countries currently
taking part in the talks.
The U.S.-Japan agreement was applauded by the U.S. Chamber
of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, but it got a chilly
reaction from Detroit-based automakers that have lost
substantial market share to Japanese competitors over decades.
AUTO INDUSTRY CONCERNS
Ford Motor Co has fought hard to keep Japan out of the
pact, arguing the U.S. ally has repeatedly failed to follow
through on promises to import more cars, and that the Japanese
government has been driving down the value of the yen to help
its automakers export more cars.
"It is stunning that the U.S. government would endorse a
trade policy that puts the industry at a competitive
disadvantage and comes at the cost of American auto jobs," Matt
Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, said
in a statement on the U.S.-Japan deal. "We urge the
administration to reconsider its position."
The United Auto Workers said it was concerned that U.S.
government efforts that helped the U.S. auto industry recover in
recent years "could be threatened by Japan's entry into
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) negotiations."
"Despite decades of efforts by Japan's trading partners to
open the Japanese market to imported automobiles, Japan remains
the most closed automotive market in the world, with import
penetration of less than 6 percent, despite a Japanese
automotive import tariff that is already at zero percent," the
union group said.
Powerful U.S. lawmakers from Michigan, the traditional heart
of the U.S. auto sector, also expressed concern.
Representative Dave Camp, the Republican chairman of the
House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, said he would
not support Japan's entry into TPP without "airtight assurances"
it will address longstanding barriers to U.S. auto, insurance
and agricultural exports.
Representative Sandy Levin, the top Democrat on the Ways and
Means Committee, who is also from Michigan, said the deal
announced on Friday "does not provide an adequate basis for
Japan's entry into the Trans-Pacific Partnership."
Levin vowed to use the next several months to push for
tougher preconditions for Japan to join the talks.
U.S. trade officials said Tokyo agreed to a separate set of
negotiations, in parallel with the TPP talks, focused on a
number of regulatory and non-tariff barriers believed to keep
U.S. autos out of the Japanese market.
"For the first time ever, we have the opportunity to
negotiate a resolution of these issues in a way that is subject
to binding and enforceable dispute settlement," Acting U.S.
Trade Representative Demetrios Marantis said.
Japan also agreed the United States could phase out its auto
tariffs, which are 2.5 percent on cars and 25 percent on trucks,
over the longest period possible in the future TPP deal.
Levin criticized the commitment in that area, saying any
phase-out of the U.S. tariffs should be linked to measurable
improvement in sales of U.S. cars in Japan.
The Japanese Automobile Manufacturers Association welcomed
Friday's announcement, but said the protracted process for
eliminating U.S. tariffs was "regrettable."
"We look forward to the Japanese government's entering the
TPP negotiations on a sure footing of promoting national
interests and taking into account the views of our industry,"
said Akio Toyoda, the group's chairman.
Tokyo also pledged to expand its "preferential handling
procedure" for imports, a simpler and faster certification
method used by U.S. auto manufacturers to export to Japan.
That would allow U.S. companies to export up to 5,000
vehicles of each type of vehicle under the program, compared
with the current annual ceiling of 2,000 for each vehicle type.