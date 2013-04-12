TOKYO, April 12 The United States will scrap
auto tariffs gradually under an extended period under a
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) free trade pact, the Japanese
government said in a statement after the two countries agreed on
a deal that will allow Tokyo to take part in talks on the
Asia-Pacific trade agreement.
The bilateral agreement brings Japan closer to entering TPP
talks, which Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made part of a "third
arrow" in his "Abenomics" policy, after fiscal spending and
drastic monetary easing.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by
Robert Birsel)