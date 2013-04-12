WASHINGTON, April 12 Japan has agreed to a
"robust package of actions and agreements" to address U.S.
concerns over access to its auto and insurance markets as part
of a deal paving the way for Tokyo to join the U.S.-led
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) talks, Acting U.S. Trade
Representative Demetrios Marantis said on Friday.
"We are pleased to welcome Japan's participation in the TPP
negotiations pending a consensus agreement among the current TPP
members and the completion of our respective domestic
processes," Marantis said in a statement.
All 11 countries currently participating in the TPP talks
have to agree to Japan's request to join, but getting U.S.
support was Tokyo's biggest hurdle.
