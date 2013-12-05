By Guido Nejamkis
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Dec 5 Argentina's recent Cabinet
shuffle has smoothed trade friction between South America's two
largest economies and clears the way for a united proposal for
free trade with the European Union, Brazilian Trade Minister
Fernando Pimentel said on Thursday.
Cash-strapped Argentina, one of the most protectionist
members of the Group of 20 countries, has been restricting
Brazilian imports since last year even though both are members
of the Mercosur customs union.
Argentina has agreed to let in Brazilian goods that were
stopped at the border, mainly cars and shoes, Pimentel said
after meeting with Argentina's new Cabinet chief, Jorge
Capitanich, and Economy Minister Axel Kicillof.
"This issue that was upsetting our exporters has been
resolved," Pimentel told reporters. "There's been a change of
team and we think that is positive."
The appointment last month of Capitanich, a former
provincial governor, has been seen as a pragmatic shift in the
government of President Cristina Fernandez as it strives to
restore business confidence shaken by her policies and the
nationalization of Spanish oil major Repsol last year.
Shut out of financial markets since a massive default a
decade ago, the Argentine government introduced import
restrictions to improve its trade balance and generate needed
foreign currency.
While Brazil and two smaller members of Mercosur - Uruguay
and Paraguay - are ready to present their offers for the
negotiation of a free-trade accord with the EU, Argentina's
involvement has been in doubt due to its policies to protect
local industry.
But Pimentel said Argentina was on board and a joint
Mercosur offer will be presented to Brussels on Dec. 18 or 19,
after officials from the four Mercosur nations give it the final
touches next week at a "decisive" meeting in Rio.
Attempts to negotiate a free-trade deal have not succeeded
in a decade and a half, stumbling over Mercosur access for
European manufactured goods and EU access for Mercosur's
agricultural products facing high European farm subsidies.
Mercosur's newest member, Venezuela, will be at the meeting
but will be left out of negotiations with Europe as it is not
ready to compete.
"We will have our offer ready by next week" Pimentel said,
with President Dilma Rousseff's foreign affairs adviser Marco
Aurelio Garcia at his side. "Argentina has an offer and will
present it. That's clear now."
(Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bill Trott)