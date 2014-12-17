By Alonso Soto
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Dec 17 The World Trade Organization on
Wednesday decided to set up a panel to rule on European Union
complaints that Brazil unfairly raised import duties, escalating
differences as the two sides try to reach a long-delayed trade
pact.
The WTO's dispute settlement body agreed to establish a
panel of experts to rule on the case after the European Union
decided raise its complaint to formal litigation. Past decisions
have sometimes taken several years.
The European Union accuses Brazil of adopting protectionist
measures to bar imports in favor of local producers of cars,
information technology and other goods.
The Brazilian government has said its industrial policies
comply with WTO regulation and that the complaints aim to
curtail its ability to promote technological development.
"This was expected. Brazil is convinced that it needs to
defend the rights of all emerging countries to implement their
own industrial policies," said a senior Brazilian official, who
asked not to be named because he is not allowed to speak
publicly.
The dispute comes at a time when Brazil and its Mercosur
partners are trying to advance trade negotiations with the
European Union that have dragged on for two decades.
Brazilian officials said the dispute should not affect trade
negotiations that were put on hold due to presidential elections
in Brazil and Uruguay in October. The other members of Mercosur
include Argentina, Paraguay and Venezuela.
Although both blocs are interested in freeing up commerce
that encompasses $130 billion in annual trade they have stark
differences in trade policies.
According to International Monetary Fund data, Brazil is the
most closed major economy in the Americas, with trade accounting
for only about a quarter of gross domestic product.
Brazil has offered steep tax breaks to automakers that set
up shop in the country, angering trading partners such as Europe
and China that have to pay higher duties to sell their cars in
one of the world's biggest markets.
Incoming trade minister Armando Monteiro has said Brazil
will seek to exchange offers with the European Union early next
year. Both blocs had planned to exchange offers in January.
(Additional reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)