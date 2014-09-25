* Canada PM, EU leaders due to declare end to pact talks
* Germany objects to investment protection clause
* Critics say clause would give firms too much power
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, Sept 25 Germany will not sign a trade
pact between Canada and the European Union unless an investment
protection clause allowing companies to take cross-border legal
action against governments is scrapped, Germany's economy
minister said on Thursday.
The deal with Canada could increase bilateral trade by a
fifth to 26 billion euros ($34 billion) and is widely seen as a
template for a larger trade pact between the EU and the United
States, which would encompass about a third of global trade.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and EU leaders are
expected to announce an end to negotiations at an Ottawa summit
on Friday, but final preparations are being hampered by a row
over the pact's "Investor-State Dispute Settlement" chapter.
The disputed clause would allow firms to sue EU states or
Canada to protect their trading interests, but critics say this
would give multinationals too much power and could lead to
governments being pressured into ignoring laws on labour, the
environment, data protection or food standards.
Germany also argues that the EU and Canadian legal systems
already afford sufficient protection for investors.
"It is completely clear that we reject these investment
protection agreements," German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel
told a parliamentary debate.
The Bundestag's session covered both the Comprehensive
Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) with Canada and the
Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) with the
United States.
Gabriel said Germany would try to get the clause in CETA
changed. "I am certain that the debate is not over by a long
shot," he said.
The European Commission argues that EU member states already
have some 1,400 bilaterals investment agreements with other
countries, including the United States, and that virtually all
of them include investor-state dispute settlement clauses.
European Trade Commissioner Karel de Gucht told a German
paper the EU-Canada deal should not be renegotiated at this
stage. "If the negotiations are reopened, the deal is dead," he
told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.
De Gucht has said he would seek to prevent the inclusion of
potential legal loopholes that could be used for "frivolous"
claims against a state or potential abuse.
Canada and Brussels signed a deal in principle last year,
leaving officials to hammer out the details.
CETA and TTIP need the approval of all EU member states and
the European Parliament. Gabriel, a Social Democrat, said last
week that the EU-U.S. deal was "not perfect" but that it was
Europe's last chance to remain a world economic player.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)