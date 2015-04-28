By Caroline Copley
| BERLIN, April 28
BERLIN, April 28 Talks between the European
Union and United States on a transatlantic trade accord will
stretch into 2016, the EU's chief negotiator said on Tuesday,
adding that the discussions were about to enter a "more
difficult" and "intense" stage.
This year is seen as crucial in making progress on the
Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), with the
U.S. presidential election set for 2016 and President Barack
Obama leaving office in January 2017.
Nothing has been agreed so far and expectations of a rapid
deal are low.
"At this point in time I don't want to rule in or rule out
anything in terms of what is possible before the end of this
year," the EU's chief negotiator Ignacio Garcia Bercero told a
news conference in Berlin.
"But it is clear that a completion of the negotiations, a
conclusion of the agreement, that is something that will require
more time than 2015," he said, adding that he did not believe
the forthcoming U.S. election campaign would derail the talks.
"The United States has been telling us very clearly that
they can continue negotiating with us in 2016."
Obama has called for trade talks with Europe to make major
progress this year following an agreement on trade promotion
authority in Congress.
One of the major stumbling blocks for the deal, which seeks
to reduce trade barriers and harmonise regulations, is an
investor protection clause wanted by the Americans.
Many in Europe fear U.S. multinationals will use a so-called
investor-to-state dispute settlement (ISDS) mechanism to
challenge Europe's food, labour and environmental laws on the
grounds that these restrict free commerce.
Talks on ISDS have been suspended since last year. But
Bercero signalled the EU Commission was gearing up to set out
its suggestion on how the mechanism could be reformed.
Proponents of a deal say it could add $100 billion in annual
economic output on both sides of the Atlantic, but the pact has
also faced opposition, with thousands of people marching through
German cities earlier this month to protest against the talks.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum and
Crispian Balmer)