By Barbara Lewis
STRASBOURG, July 8 European lawmakers on
Wednesday backed a compromise plan designed to spur negotiations
on a trade pact between the European Union and the United States
and overcome deep divisions within the European Parliament.
Opposition to the proposed trade pact between the EU and the
United States, which would be the world's biggest, has focused
on its provision for private arbitration. European opponents say
this would allow U.S. multinationals to challenge European food
and environmental laws on the grounds they restrict commerce.
The U.S. is making it a condition of their trade
negotiations that there is a dispute body.
While the main centre-right political group in the European
Parliament considers a U.S. trade deal would be pro-business,
the Greens as well as some far-left and far-right see it as a
threat to EU sovereignty and EU laws.
Wednesday's vote gained majority support after Martin
Schulz, a German socialist who heads the 751-seat European
Parliament, put forward a compromise on setting up a new
European court to settle any disputes.
"What citizens refuse (reject) is that as a result of a
trade agreement, legally and democratically adopted laws and
binding standards could be undermined by arbitration," Schulz
said in Strasbourg in a news conference ahead of the vote.
To counter that, he said his plan provided for a transparent
body that would not threaten EU laws. It would resolve quarrels
between investors and governments by using publicly appointed,
independent professional judges in public hearings.
The parliament has the power to reject any final deal on the
Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP), which
would encompass a third of world trade.
The difficulty in getting as far as Wednesday's vote
underscores the depth of resistance in some quarters.
Wednesday's voting was interrupted by arguments over procedure
by politicians with "No to TTIP" banners.
In a statement, the Green group in the European Parliament
said the compromise version still allowed foreign investors to
use a separate layer of jurisdiction, other than the domestic
legal system.
"The Greens call on citizens, trade unions, non-governmental
organisations, towns and regions and businesses to speak out and
contact their elected representatives and hold them to account
on this attempt to privatise justice and infringe democratic
rights," Green Member of the European Parliament Yannick Jadot
said.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)