* Electronic transactions cut deal completion times to hours
* Electronic systems will also enhance transparency
* Change is slow due to complexity of deals
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, June 1 Commodity traders and banks are
breaking with centuries of paper trails to embrace electronic
trade finance, helping to speed up deals and increase
transparency.
Completion times for transactions involving the transport of
dry bulk commodities such as grain or iron ore can take several
weeks, or even months, as they traditionally involve multiple
documents.
A trade finance deal - the technical and payment procedures
needed for the international sale or purchase of goods - for a
single commodities cargo by sea can require around 36 original
documents and 240 copies from as many as 27 parties.
Years after most industries went electronic, banks and
traders have in recent months started using electronic solutions
for bulk commodities that can complete a deal in hours.
"The industry is remarkably outdated in terms of the speed
to which it adapts to technologies," said Matt Shellabear, who
leads trade operations at agricultural giant Cargill.
"For instance, if a trade changes in the current paper
world, it's an administrative nightmare. But in a digital world,
it's a few clicks of a mouse."
Commodities traders and banks face tougher regulatory
scrutiny across financial markets, and an electronic system
would likely make trade finance transactions more transparent.
Global transaction services organisation SWIFT is driving
development of an automated bank payment obligation (BPO), which
is similar to a letter of credit. SWIFT said 20 banking groups,
predominantly in Asia and Europe, were live on their BPO
processing platform.
"The majority of those clients are moving away from the
letter of credit because they suffered too much from the slow
paper-based processes which cannot be accelerated because of the
manual processing," Andre Casterman, head of corporate and
supply chain markets at SWIFT, said.
"We should be reaching close to 1,000 purchase orders this
year through the BPO. Last year we had 600. It is still early
days."
SWIFT said it was also working with a leading provider of
e-solutions, Malta-headquartered firm essDOCS.
TIPPING POINT
In April essDOCS completed the first BPO transaction with
its own software for an iron ore shipment from Australia to
China involving multiple parties including Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group and Cargill.
"I would expect that we will get to a tipping point on
digital trade finance in the next 12 to 24 months," essDOCS
Chief Executive Alexander Goulandris said.
Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd pioneered the
first live BPO cross-border transactions with counterparts in
China.
"The move towards digitisation is irreversible. We see more
banks and corporates moving into this space," said CIMB's group
head of transaction banking Thomas Tan Kok Kiong.
Commodity trader Trafigura's logistics and warehouse unit
Impala Terminals said it was planning to adopt electronic
documents across its business.
"Due to the fragmented nature of international trade any
transaction may not be seamless," Impala Terminals Chief
Executive Nicolas Konialidis said. "However, essDOCS offers us
the possibility to revert back to traditional paper form if
required."
But the pace of change remains slow given the complexity of
trade deals, the multiple parties involved such as shipping
companies, insurers and inspection authorities and the task of
shifting all to electronic systems.
"Corporate awareness is still very low," SWIFT's Casterman
said. "The legal aspects require product managers to go through
their risk committees to get approval to roll out those new
services."
Hari Janakiraman, head of global core trade products at ANZ,
said electronic trade finance was set for steady growth, but was
"unlikely to be a game changer in the short term".
"Nevertheless, it will be an increasingly vital capability
for any serious corporate trader in future."
(Editing by Veronica Brown and Susan Thomas)