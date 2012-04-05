GENEVA, April 5 Switzerland's Banque de Commerce
et de Placements (BCP) said on Thursday that its Geneva-based
head of commodity trade finance resigned earlier this week, the
second high-profile departure from the sector in the past
fortnight.
Cem Osmanoglu's decision to leave his post comes after BNP
Paribas' Swiss managing director and top trade finance
executive Jacques-Olivier Thomann resigned in late March.
European banks in trade finance, traditionally a low-risk
and low-margin business, have come under pressure from shortages
of dollar funding and pending new rules on capital requirements.
"Mr. Cem Osmanoglu, our head of trade finance, has given
notice of his decision to leave his role at BCP after 17 years
to give new direction to his career and follow personal projects
outside of the banking world, drawing on his knowledge of
international trading," said a spokeswoman for BCP.
She added that Osmanoglu would remain with the bank for six
months as a consultant to train his replacement Yvan Rodo.
Geneva is the top global centre for commodity trade finance
and Swiss-based banks are estimated to provide at least half of
funding for the world's $1,500 billion a year commodities trade.
