WASHINGTON, Sept 14 The United States and 12
other countries pledged on Wednesday to start World Trade
Organization negotiations to ban fishery subsidies, particularly
those that contribute to overfishing and overcapacity or are
linked to illegal fishing.
The countries said in a joint statement issued on the eve of
a major oceans conference in Washington that 31 percent of the
world's fisheries were operating at biologically unsustainable
levels, with 58 percent at maximum levels with no room to grow.
"Fisheries subsidies, estimated to be in the tens of
billions of dollars annually, create significant distortions in
global fish markets and are a major factor contributing to
overfishing and overcapacity and the depletion of fisheries
resources," the group said in the statement.
Besides the United States, the coalition includes Argentina,
Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, New Zealand, Norway, Papua
New Guinea, Peru, Singapore, Switzerland and Uruguay.
The WTO negotiations also will aim to strengthen the
reporting and transparency of fishery subsidies.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said the coalition
was trying to ensure the long-term sustainability of global
fisheries, which support more than 50 million workers. Another 3
billion people rely on food from the ocean as a significant
source of protein.
A European Union study in 2013 estimated that global
fisheries subsidies totaled around $35 billion in 2009 dollars,
with the EU as the top provider with more than $5.5 billion,
followed by Japan, China and the United States, each with more
than $4 billion. Russia provided about $2.3 billion, while
Micronesia provided about $2 billion in fishery subsidies.
The bulk of the subsidies went to boost fishing capacity,
including subsidies for fuel, vessel acquisition and
refurbishment and fishing port construction and improvements,
according to the study.
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told a news
conference that the "support group" of like-minded countries
would work to assess which subsidies were "the most serious" and
should be addressed first in the WTO, with the expectation that
other countries would later join the effort.
Representatives of Japan, China and EU countries were not
present at the news conference announcing the effort.
The Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which has not been
approved by the U.S. Congress and may not see a vote before
President Barack Obama leaves office in January, includes a ban
on fishery subsidies among its 12 member countries that target
overfished stocks.
