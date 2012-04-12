By Tom Miles
GENEVA, April 12 World trade growth will slow
for a second year to 3.7 percent in 2012 but "severe" downside
risks could drive it further below the 20-year average of 5.4
percent, the World Trade Organization forecast on Thursday.
Trade growth slowed to 5.0 percent in 2011 from 13.8 percent
in 2010, and is provisionally expected to rebound to 5.6 percent
in 2013. The figure for 2011 was worse than a provisional
forecast of 5.8 percent issued in September.
"We are not yet out of the woods," WTO Director General
Pascal Lamy said.
"The WTO has so far deterred economic nationalism, but the
sluggish pace of recovery raises concerns that a steady trickle
of restrictive trade measures could gradually undermine the
benefits of trade openness."
The main downside threats to trade growth this year were
from a deep recession in the euro zone, a worsening sovereign
debt crisis and commodity prices, as well as geopolitical risks.
Lamy said this year's trade outlook was largely dependent on
the seemingly diverging fortunes of the the European and U.S.
economies, the world's top two trading powers.
"Which of these two developments will exert greater
influence on global demand this year will in large part
determine the course of trade in 2012," Lamy told a news
conference.
The 2012 forecast, based on projected global economic growth
of 2.1 percent, includes a slump in exports of goods from
developed countries to 2.0 percent from 4.7 percent in 2011.
Exports from developing countries, a grouping that includes
Russia, are expected to improve slightly to 5.6 percent from 5.4
percent in 2011.
Although developing country export growth slowed in 2011, it
was faster than expected, partly because of a robust 7.2 percent
increase in exports from the United States and a 5.0 percent
increase from the European Union.
The U.S. trade figures were buoyed by net exports of fuels,
excluding crude oil, partly reflecting coal shipments to Japan
after it was hit by an earthquake and tsunami in March, a
catastrophe that contributed to Japanese exports falling 0.5
percent during the year.
The tsunami disrupted global supply chains and weighed on
Chinese trade, while developing country export growth was also
pulled down by the Arab Spring and the civil war in Libya, which
contributed to an 8.3 percent fall in African exports.
The 2011 ranking of top trading powers remained almost
unchanged from 2010, although Russia rose to be the ninth
biggest exporter of goods, up from 12th, and Britain overtook
Germany as the world's second largest exporter of services.