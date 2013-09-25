By Manuela Badawy
NEW YORK, Sept 25 The presidents of Colombia,
Peru and Chile, and Mexico's minister of economy agreed on
Wednesday to liberalize 92 percent of their countries' goods and
services as part of the nascent regional economic integration
bloc, The Pacific Alliance.
"We have just reached an agreement to liberalize trade
between the four countries for 92 percent of the goods, and we
are going to reach 99 percent in three to seven years," Chilean
President Sebastian Pinera told business representatives
attending the first Pacific Alliance Summit.
Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile are on the path of free
trade and consolidation to strengthen their economies and create
a more seamless and easier environment to do business.
The economic bloc, created less than three years ago, is the
world's seventh-largest recipient of foreign direct investment,
attracting $71 billion in 2012.
These four countries, major allies of the United States in
Latin America, were disappointed by U.S. President Barack
Obama's shortcoming in not mentioning the region in his speech
to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.
"I was a bit sad yesterday that President Obama did not
mention Latin America, not one single time," Colombian President
Juan Manuel Santos told an audience attending The Pacific
Alliance business summit.
"He mentioned the Middle East. He mentioned China. But not
one single country in Latin America was mentioned in his speech.
The strategy for the United States lies South of Rio Grande.
Businessmen know where the strategic opportunities are," Santos
added.
The economic bloc has investment potential for
infrastructure projects that amount to almost $56 billion.
"We are advancing in many other areas such as infrastructure
integration, customs integration, capital markets and energy,"
Pinera said.
One example of the integration has been consolidation of
embassies and commercial offices abroad.
"We already have four embassies under one roof in Ghana,"
Mexican Economy Minister Idelfonso Guajardo said. He added that
citizens of the economic bloc do not need tourist visas, so the
number of Peruvian, Colombian and Chilean visitors to his
country has increased.
Peruvian President Ollanta Humala said that although the
Pacific Alliance is an economic bloc, the group created a
scholarship fund so their citizens can study in any of the four
countries. The alliance will also work to improve university
accreditation.
The Pacific Alliance has 210 million people, the majority of
them young, and their combined economies make 35 percent of
Latin America gross domestic product.
"One country can go fast, but together can advance faster
and better," Humala said.