Russia sealed its entry into the World Trade Organization, vindicating the trade body and evening the way for Kazakhstan and Belarus' accession talks. The G20 group of industrialised countries all but declared Doha trade talks dead, calling for "fresh, credible approaches to furthering negotiations" at the WTO in 2012.

Economic gloom and trade protectionism cloud prospects for regional free trade agreements. Torn between mistrust of China and need for foreign funds, the EU and United States struggle to determine a negotiating position with Beijing.

Click on the links below for the latest Reuters trade stories.

DOHA ROUND AND OTHER WTO NEGOTIATIONS > Doha deal could boost world exports $505 bln if revived -EU > WTO's Lamy launches new idea on Doha talks -source > India does not see Doha round concluding before 2013 > Like WTO, Cairns farm leaders out of sync on Doha > US defends Doha trade strategy after Zoellick barbs > ANALYSIS-Slim chance of success for "Doha Lite" trade talks

WTO ACCESSION > World trade takes a Russia-sized step forward > Russia's commitments in draft WTO text > US wants quick vote on normal trade with Russia > Russia blazes WTO trail for Kazakhstan and Belarus > Russia and Georgia sign deal to unblock Russian WTO entry > Russia expects progress this week on WTO entry > National interest, not votes, to get Russia into WTO

DISPUTES AND PROTECTIONISM (EXCLUDING US/CHINA) > WTO ruling on US meat law to benefit Canada-source > EU plans probe of US bioethanol subsidies-diplomats > EU biodiesel plants fear closure as imports surge > China says no reason to target its firms over Iran > Mexico threatens to take China to WTO tribunal > Pakistan, India herald new era of dialogue > Canada to continue promoting oil sands crude > Brazil launches anti-dumping probe on Chinese copper tubes > EU Commission wants transparency in intl investor arbitration > Russia to ban German live pigs on safety concerns > Bangladesh nixes EU help for Pakistan at WTO > ICAO: Architect of the skies thrust into trade row > EU ethanol firms seek investigation of US subsidies > EU hopes to avoid battle over airline pollution law

US/CHINA RELATIONS > U.S. ambassador urges China not to interfere in business > China plays down risks of rift over U.S. push > China's Wen warns "outside forces" off sea dispute > China holds fire over Obama before regional summit > Testy summit exchange offers peek at US-China rivalry > Lawmakers probe Chinese telecoms firms in U.S. > China "concerned" about U.S. solar dumping probe > Hu touts China trade as potential fix for U.S. woes > U.S. solar panel probe will undermine China trade-commentary > China rejects U.S. charges of bogus weapons parts > China shelves US solar project in trade row > SolarWorld cheered by Obama comments on China > US puts brakes on steel wheels from China > Thrift, innovation to win from U.S.-China solar row > US presses China on WTO financial services promises > China paper says US solar complaint driven by envy > US says China, Taiwan, Mexico, UAE dumping products > US study tracks huge state role in China economy > US Republicans ask Obama to lead on China currency > Obama to press Hu on yuan at Nov summits-Treasury > China takes U.S. to WTO court over shrimp, saw blades > Yuan rise won't erase US trade deficit-US Treasury

REGIONAL FREE-TRADE AGREEMENTS > Canada says trade deal won't hit supply management > India, EU see investment deal by early 2012-India govt > S.Korea president pushes for stalled U.S. trade pact > Canada pork producers fear loss of Korea trade > Pakistan widens trade with India as ties improve > Obama's Pacific aspirations strain ties with China > WTO fatigue fuels Asia-Pacific trade deal-NZ minister > Obama seeks to deepen Asia-Pacific ties on trip > Urgency on Trans-Pacific trade deal-USTR's Kirk > Japan PM to decide on trade pact on eve of APEC summit > US lawmakers urge caution on trade talks with Japan > APEC business advisers urge push on green trade pact > Trade deals in the Asia-Pacific region > China says U.S. APEC goals too ambitious > APEC PREVIEW-Chance for U.S. to strengthen its Asia role > Japan seen asking to join US in Trans-Pacific talks > Pakistan "backtracked" on India trade status-sources

TRADE FLOWS > Turkey eyes new trade routes to bypass Syria violence > Indonesian exports to slow, FDI to keep rising - trade min > Safe-haven status puts UAE luxury car sales in high gear > Australia PM pushes to end India uranium sales ban > China urges Zimbabwe's Mugabe to expand economic ties > China research booms, becomes second biggest spender > China FDI remains strong, export outlook darkens > UK trade body eyeing emerging mkts if euro zone splits > South Korea Oct export growth slides to two-yr lows > Colombia posts trade deficit of $337 mln in Sept > Obama seeks to hitch U.S. economy to Asian growth > Canada returns to trade surplus, GDP growth eyed > China tops Canada as No. 1 U.S. farm export market > China October imports surge as exports wilt > Souring bank loans, car sales fuel India economic gloom > Brazil to top U.S. in global soybean trade battle > U.S. Sept trade deficit narrows; China imports slow > France warns Iran of "unprecedented" sanctions > Maersk CEO sees shipping market staying tough > Import surge drives UK trade deficit to record high > China exporters gloomy as factory closures possible > China to import 3.3 mln tonnes of cotton this year > China to become world's top farm products importer

TRADE FINANCE > WTO to alert G20 on trade finance worries -sources (Compiled by Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck)