MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexico is hoping to recruit
allies in a trade dispute in which it accuses China of breaking
international rules by giving tax breaks and subsidies to its
textile businesses, a top Mexican trade official said on
Wednesday.
Mexico argues that Beijing subsidizes Chinese companies in
its textiles and clothing sector by exempting them from income
taxes, value-added taxes and municipal taxes.
"It's possible that at any time during the next 30 days, or
60 days, other countries could join us," Francisco de
Rosenzweig, Mexico's undersecretary for foreign trade, told
Reuters in an interview.
Additional allies in the dispute would bring more pressure
to bear on China.
De Rosenzweig said Mexico was in consultations with various
countries, but he declined to name them.
Mexico formally requested consultations with China on Monday
in the World Trade Organization (WTO), and the Asian giant has
60 days to resolve the matter by explaining its actions or
changing its behavior. Without a deal, Mexico could ask the WTO
to rule on the dispute, its fourth WTO complaint against China.
De Rosenzweig pointed to the massive textile trade deficit
that Mexico, Latin America's second largest economy, faces with
China. He said Chinese textile exports to Mexico last year
totaled $1.07 billion while Mexico's exports to China were worth
just $88 million.
All told, Mexico imported more than $52 billion worth of
Chinese goods last year and exported only about $6 billion of
its own products to China, its third-biggest single export
market.