WASHINGTON May 11 U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren
hit back at President Barack Obama in their tussle over "fast
track" power to negotiate a Pacific Rim trade treaty, a power
she says could be used in the future to weaken Wall Street
reforms.
The president, who wants the expedited negotiating power,
said last week that Warren's claims were "absolutely wrong."
Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and prominent liberal
voice, stuck to her argument in an interview published on Monday
with a left-leaning Washington Post blog, saying Obama should
release details of the Pacific trade talks so legal experts can
determine if it could be used to weaken U.S. bank rules.
"If the president is so confident it's a good deal, he
should declassify the text and let people see it before asking
Congress to tie its hands on fixing it," Warren said in the
interview with the Plum Line blog.
The dispute between Obama and Warren, both Democrats,
reflects a split within the party over the proposed
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and Obama's quest for special
negotiating authority.
Fast-track power would mean Congress could approve or reject
his final agreement, but not change specific provisions.
Obama, in an unusual alliance with congressional
Republicans, says the trade pact would open new markets in Asia
and around the Pacific Ocean for U.S. goods. But many in Obama's
party fear the deal will hurt American workers.
Warren has said fast-track authority, which would last six
years, could be used by a future president to weaken Wall Street
reforms that she championed.
She also said Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton and others have raised concerns about a section of the
Pacific deal related to an arbitration process for disputes
between big companies and foreign governments.
"I've sat with many legal scholars to talk about this issue,
and I have not seen a draft that would do what the president
says" the final deal would do on this issue, Warren said.
Warren worked with the White House to set up the U.S.
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after the 2007-2009
financial crisis. Since her election in 2012, she has worked to
push Senate Democrats to the left on many issues.
The Senate is expected to begin debating legislation
granting fast-track negotiating authority this week. Senate
Democratic leaders have threatened to hamper progress on the
bill.
