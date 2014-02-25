SINGAPORE Feb 25 Ministers in 12-nation
Trans-Pacific trade talks said on Tuesday they have made
progress trying to finalise a deal during a four-day meeting in
Singapore but several issues remain, particularly questions over
market access.
"While some issues remain, we have charted a path forward to
resolve them"," said New Zealand Trade Minister Tim Groser,
reading from a joint media release at the end of the meeting.
"Market access" issues remain one of the main sticking
points, the ministers said.
Ministers involved in the talks on the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP), which aims to break down trade barriers
across a wide range of sectors, had signalled ahead of the
meeting that they were close to reaching a deal.
However, long-running differences on tariffs on imported
goods, particularly between the United States and Japan, are
proving to be particularly difficult to overcome.
(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by
Paul Tait)