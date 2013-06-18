CORRECTED-China May official services PMI rises to 54.5 vs 54.0 in April
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
GENEVA, June 18 Panama has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organization to challenge Colombia over its import tariffs on textiles, apparel and footwear, the WTO said in a statement on Tuesday.
Panama is arguing that Colombia's effective import tariff on those products is higher than the maximum allowed under its WTO membership agreement, the WTO said.
SHANGHAI, May 31 A man has been arrested and two are missing in China after conducting an investigation into a Chinese company making Ivanka Trump-branded shoes, China Labor Watch, a New York-based advocacy group, said on Wednesday.