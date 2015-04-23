* Independent expert says talks exclude key stakeholders
* Views could fuel opposition to U.S. deals with EU, Pacific
* Concern over companies' ability to sue states
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, April 23 Secret negotiations on
international trade deals threaten human rights, an independent
United Nations expert said on Thursday in comments that appeared
aimed at agreements the United States is seeking with the
European Union and Pacific nations.
In a statement, Cuban-born U.S. lawyer Alfred de Zayas
voiced particular concern about provisions that allow companies
to sue states.
"I am concerned about the secrecy surrounding negotiations
for trade treaties, which have excluded key stakeholder groups
from the process, including labour unions, environmental
protection groups, food-safety movements and health
professionals," said De Zayas, who is U.N. special rapporteur on
promotion of a democratic and equitable international order.
The United States, Japan and 10 other countries are racing
to conclude the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would cut trade
barriers and harmonise standards covering two-fifths of the
world economy and a third of global trade.
The Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, a
U.S.-EU negotiation, has met strong public opposition in
Germany, in part due to rising anti-American sentiment linked to
revelations of U.S. spying and fears of digital domination by
firms like Google.
In remarks likely to be leapt on by opponents of the
agreements, De Zayas said they would only be democratically
legitimate if governments ensured enough public disclosure,
consultation and participation. "Fast-tracking" such treaties
was detrimental to democracy and disenfranchised citizens.
CONFLICTS OF INTEREST
"I am especially worried about the impact that
investor-state-arbitrations (ISDS) have already had and
foreseeably will have on human rights, in particular the
provision which allows investors to challenge domestic
legislation and administrative decisions if these can
potentially reduce their profits," he said.
Such tribunals were mostly constituted by corporate lawyers,
who had potential conflicts of interest and whose decisions were
not accountable or subject to appeal, violating the right to
adjudication by independent tribunals, he said.
Some campaigners oppose ISDS, or investor-state dispute
settlement, because they say it gives corporate interests power
over government policy, such as cigarette maker Philip Morris
International's legal challenge against Uruguay's
tobacco control laws.
Proponents say companies must be able to protect their
investments, which means they need the ability to make
governments stick to their promises.
Many in Europe, including the European Parliament, fear U.S.
multinationals will use ISDS to challenge Europe's food, labour
and environmental laws on the grounds that these restrict free
commerce.
In the United States, the campaign against ISDS has been
spearheaded by influential Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)