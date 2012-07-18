MOSCOW, July 18 Russia's upper house of
parliament voted on Wednesday to ratify entry into the World
Trade Organisation, which now needs only the signature of
President Vladimir Putin to complete the country's 18-year bid
to join the trade rules club.
Russia will finally become the WTO's 156th member 30 days
after Putin signs off on a deal struck last December that would
require Moscow to cut import tariffs and open up key sectors of
its economy to foreign investment.
The Federation Council vote, carried easily with 144
lawmakers for in the 166-strong chamber, was a formality after
the State Duma lower house backed WTO entry last week by a
30-seat majority.
Opposition lawmakers have opposed accession on fears that
Russian industry and farmers cannot compete on world markets.
The Russian government has said that it will start cutting
tariffs from Sept. 1 after agreeing to gradually lower import
duties from an average of 9.5 percent now to 6 percent by 2015.
The United States could, however, miss out on those trade
benefits if Congress does not vote to repeal a Cold War-era
provision that links awarding so-called permanent normal trade
relations (PNTR) to emigration rights for Soviet Jews.
The Jackson-Vanik amendment, which dates back to 1974, is
not in line with WTO rules. Regarded by Moscow as an
anachronism, the provision has long been a bone of contention in
bilateral relations.
If Jackson-Vanik is not repealed, Russia would be in a
position to deny U.S. exporters the market-opening concessions
it made to join the global trade group.
President Barack Obama's administration backs repealing
Jackson-Vanik, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Max Baucus,
a Democrat, plans to push forward a PNTR bill this month.
But House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp, a
Republican, has not made the same pledge, pointing to partisan
frictions on trade with Russia ahead of the U.S. presidential
election in November.