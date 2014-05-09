(Adds comment from the Mexican government; paragraphs 6-7)
By Chris Prentice
WASHINGTON May 9 U.S. trade regulators ruled on
Friday in favor of investigating allegations that Mexico is
dumping cheap sugar in the United States, taking Washington
closer to imposing penalties on sweetener imports.
In a preliminary vote, U.S. International Trade Commission
officials found that imports of sugar from Mexico could injure
local sugar growers.
Five commissioners voted in favor of probing accusations
filed by the domestic sugar industry at the end of March that
sweetener is being sold into the United States below fair value.
The sixth declined to vote.
As a result, the Commerce Department will continue to assess
potential anti-dumping and countervailing duties, with a
preliminary decision expected next month.
"The ITC made the right decision today and validated our
complaints," a spokesman for the American Sugar Alliance said in
a statement.
In a statement, Mexico's Economy Ministry acknowledged the
U.S. probe and said it would offer legal and technical
assistance to Mexican sugar producers.
"The government of Mexico reinforces its determination to
support and defend Mexican producers during this process, which
it considers improper and without basis," said the statement.
At a hearing on the matter last month, U.S. sugar producers
said cheap imports caused nearly $1 billion in damages in the
local market.
Friday's vote will heighten tensions after the U.S. sugar
industry accused Mexican mills in late March of dumping
subsidized sugar across the border. {ID:nL1N0MP0SI]
Responding to the vote, the U.S. Sweetener Users
Association, which represents food manufacturers, said it will
continue to fight the charges, which are without "merit."
"Given the low threshold for determining injury in the
USITC's preliminary determination, we are not surprised by
today's ruling," the association said in a statement.
(Reporting by Chris Prentice in Washington and Gabriel
Stargardter in Mexico City; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing
by Bernadette Baum, Tom Brown and Mohammad Zargham)