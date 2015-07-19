NEW YORK, July 19 World trade negotiators
seeking to eliminate tariffs on information technology products
agreed on Saturday to expand the list of products covered, Kyodo
News reported on Sunday, citing sources.
The report came after the director-general of the World
Trade Organization, Roberto Azevedo, tweeted on Saturday that
negotiators "have a basis for an agreement," adding: "Very
optimistic that we'll have a final successful deal by the end of
next week."
The United States, China, Japan and other nations had been
meeting in Geneva and aimed to strike a deal by this Friday.
Kyodo reported that by then, signatories of the Information
Technology Agreement are expected to have finalized about 200
items for which tariffs will be dropped, including
semiconductors, magnetic resonance imaging machines, and video
game consoles.
A final deal was expected by year-end, Kyodo said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Eric Walsh)