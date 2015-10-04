BRIEF-Automotive products maker KTK Group issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pBTGTM (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
ATLANTA Oct 4 Pacific trading partners are increasingly confident of reaching a final deal on a sweeping trade pact at talks in Atlanta, Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Sunday.
Amari, speaking to reporters, said he had informed Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that a deal was expected.
Other ministers from the 12 nations negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership share or "are starting to share" the view that a deal is within reach, Amari said. (Reporting by Kevin Krolicki; Writing by Krista Hughes; editing by Susan Thomas)
May 1 Hollywood writers and representatives of movie and television conglomerates on Monday resumed contract talks aimed at staving off a strike as early as Tuesday that could black out TV talk shows and soap operas.