By Bill Berkrot and Krista Hughes
NEW YORK/ATLANTA Oct 5 The Pacific trade deal
agreed on Monday, which grants biotechnology drug producers less
protection than offered by the United States, could put more
downward pressures on the costly drugs' pricing in the
industry's most lucrative market.
The United States and 11 trading partners, including Mexico,
Japan, Canada and Australia, wrapped up five years of talks
after securing a compromise on protection for biotech drugs that
would help determine when less expensive versions known as
biosimilars can enter the market. [ID: nL3N1252R6]
The terms of the Trans-Pacific Partnership give drugmakers
at least five and potentially up to eight years of protection of
data needed to produce biosimilar medicines. Countries can sign
on for a minimum of five years of data exclusivity that with
added time for regulatory processes, would in effect provide a
"comparable outcome" to an eight-year time frame.
The agreement falls far short of the 12 years of data
protection enforced in the United States and which U.S. lobby
groups representing biotech and pharmaceutical companies from
Amgen Inc to Pfizer Inc sought to extend to
other nations.
The United States could still maintain 12 years in its own
market, since the trade deal language only sets minimum
standards.
Over time, however, the longer protection period compared
with its trading partners could come under pressure at home,
where anger over rising costs of medicines is growing among
doctors, patients and some lawmakers.
"If you see too much of a price discrepancy (between the
United States and trade partners), at some point you're going to
see a push back," said Steve Brozak, president of WBB Securities
which focuses on smaller biotechs.
U.S. lobbies representing pharmaceutical and biotech
companies voiced their disappointment that the negotiators
failed to uphold the 12-year period as an international
standard.
"This term was not a random number, but the result of a long
debate in Congress, which determined that this period of time
captured the appropriate balance that stimulated research but
gave access to biosimilars in a timely manner," Pharmaceutical
Research and Manufacturers of America CEO John Castellani said.
Early launch of biosimilars outside the United States could
hit overseas sales of the larger biotechs, such as Amgen,
Celgene and Biogen, and pharmaceutical
companies with important biotech drugs, such as new cancer
treatments from Merck & Co and Bristol-Myers Squibb
.
Many of those companies are hedging their bets by developing
their own biosimilars of rivals' drugs, including copycat
versions of AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira,
the world's top-selling medicine which is on track for $14
billion in sales this year.
The Nasdaq Biotech Index, which had been up earlier
on Monday, turned negative and was off about 0.7 percent.
However, the Generic Pharmaceutical Association, which
supports the development of biosimilars, said the agreement hit
the right balance between innovation and saving lives.
SIMILAR, NOT THE SAME
As the cost of biotech medicines for cancer and other
diseases has surged to more than $100,000 per treatment regimen,
U.S. health insurers, medical societies and politicians are
pushing for greater discounts and the faster introduction of
competing treatments.
Biologics, which are made from living cells and therefore
tougher to replicate than conventional pharmaceuticals, now
account for about one-quarter of U.S. spending on drugs. That
amounted to $93 billion in 2013, according to consultancy EY.
They are expected to contribute to a surge in costs over the
next decade as new, and far more expensive, treatments reach the
market.
As a result, some U.S. consumer advocates sided with
countries looking to significantly shorten data protection,
beyond the de-facto eight year period and the 12-year protection
advocated by the industry.
Such critics say it protects the interests of the drug
industry by making it almost impossible for Congress to set a
shorter period even if it wanted to do so because the trade
agreement would prevent this.
"Why should we pay more than the rest of the world?," said
KJ Hertz, analyst with AARP, which lobbies on behalf of U.S.
seniors. AARP sided with a 5-year minimum proposed by Australia
and others. "We want an agreement that leaves flexibility to
make changes to U.S. law."
Data protection, which refers to the information on a new
biotech drug that is submitted to regulators, differs from
traditional patent protection, which typically runs 20 years.
Since it is impossible to produce exact copies of biotech
drugs, drugmakers fear that their original patents could be
circumvented with access to the data on the molecules and other
scientific research needed to produce them.
WBB Securities' Brozak said one of the biggest losers from
the new trade pact could be smaller biotechs, many of which do
not yet have revenue but are developing the breakthrough
medicines of the future.
For example, the work of smaller company Pharmasset led to
the development of the first drug that cured hepatitis C in
nearly all patients. Gilead Sciences Inc bought the
company in 2012 and has since seen billions of dollars in sales
for the drug. But Gilead may never have made the bet if it could
not enjoy a long enough period of protection, Brozak argues.
"The period of exclusivity draws the investors to these
companies," said Brozak. "You could see material harm to people
making investment decisions."
