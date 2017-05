OTTAWA, June 25 Canada must be part of a proposed Pacific trade pact but will also strive to protect its farmers, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday, referring to concerns that the treaty could harm the dairy industry.

A number of the 12 nations taking part in the talks want Canada to start dismantling protections for dairy, egg and chicken producers. That could be a political challenge for Harper in the run-up to an Oct. 19 election. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)