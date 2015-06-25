(Adds fresh U.S. pressure on Canada paragraphs 5-6; figures in
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, June 25 Canada must join a proposed
Pacific trade pact but will strive to protect farmers, Prime
Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday, referring to foreign
pressure to scrap tariffs that protect the dairy industry.
Some of the 12 nations taking part in talks on a
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) want Canada to start dismantling
a system known as supply management, which protects dairy, egg
and chicken producers.
That could challenge Harper politically in the run-up to a
close-fought Oct. 19 election, especially since his Conservative
Party has broad support in rural areas.
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed legislation vital to
securing the deal, which will in theory allow negotiators to
quickly hammer out the details.
Patience with Ottawa is running out. On Thursday, U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman made clear that Washington wanted
to see movement.
"We have work to do ... with Canada on issues like dairy and
poultry, where we are certainly waiting for them to come to the
table with a meaningful offer," Froman told a forum organized by
Foreign Policy magazine.
Proponents say TPP would cover 40 percent of the world
economy and raise annual global economic output by nearly $300
billion.
"It is essential in my view that Canada be part of that ...
we are working to open those markets for Canada," Harper told
reporters in Quebec City.
"At the same time we are working to protect our system of
supply management and our farmers ... Canada always, in our
negotiations, does our best to act in the interests of all of
our sectors and will continue to do that right to the end of
these negotiations," he said.
Harper did not give details about how Canada could both join
TPP and protect supply management.
Officials played down a report in the Globe and Mail
newspaper, which said Harper had decided Canada must sign onto
TPP and start dismantling dairy protections despite the
potential political cost.
"Negotiations are ongoing. Reports that Canada has made
particular concessions are false," said a spokesman for Trade
Minister Ed Fast.
A spokeswoman for the Dairy Farmers of Canada said Ottawa
had assured the lobbying group that it still backed supply
management.
Harper spoke in Quebec, the province that produces 40
percent of Canada's dairy products and where the Conservatives
aim to win more seats.
Quebec farmers last month took out full-page adverts
defending supply management.
