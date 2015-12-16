By David Ljunggren and Krista Hughes
| OTTAWA/WASHINGTON
OTTAWA/WASHINGTON Dec 16 Canada is set to hold
back on ratifying a key Asia-Pacific trade treaty, a move that
would assuage critics but might hamper Washington's bid to build
domestic support for the deal, according to sources close to the
talks.
Canada is one of 12 nations that initialed the Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP) in early October, agreeing in principle to
create a trade zone covering 40 percent of the world's economy.
TPP members are now talking about signing the deal in
February, a crucial step which paves the way for ratification.
The deal was negotiated while Canada's right-leaning
pro-business Conservatives were in office but they lost power to
the center-left Liberals later in October.
The Liberals, now under pressure from labor unions fretting
about what they fear will be big job losses once TPP comes into
effect, have launched widespread consultations on the deal. This
could take considerable time, said the government, which
strongly advocates the idea of free trade.
One source directly familiar with government thinking said
Canada has effectively decided it would sign, even though
resistance in the U.S. Congress means the prospects for eventual
ratification are unclear.
"As it stands, Canada will most likely sign the treaty but
won't move to ratify it until the situation in Congress becomes
clearer," said the source.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told the Washington
Post last week he had "serious problems" with the deal and it
should not go to Congress before the U.S. elections in November
2016.
"It would certainly be helpful if other nations moved to
ratify," said a U.S. official familiar with the matter.
Canada appears in no rush and its view is shared by at least
one other TPP state.
"Why would you expend any political capital on ratification
if the whole process isn't going anywhere?" said an official
from a third TPP nation.
Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland, pressed on
Ottawa's strategy, said signing the treaty would keep the door
open to becoming a full member.
"Not signing at this stage would have very significant
consequences ... we would lose our status as one of the original
TPP signatories and that would be giving up some significant
privileges," she said in a phone interview.
Freeland declined to say what effect a potential stalemate
in Congress would have on the government's thinking.
Kirsten Hillman, Canada's chief TPP negotiator, said "every
country around the table will be looking to see what happens in
the U.S. as they head into their election".
Canadian ministers are talking to a wide range of business
interests as well as critics like Jerry Dias, who heads the
labor union Unifor and calls TPP "a complete mess from top to
bottom."
TPP provisions making it easier for Japanese auto makers to
export duty free into North America will lead to tens of
thousands of job losses in Canada, said Dias, who also worries
about opening up Canada's protected dairy market.
Dias says he told Freeland and her team: "Is it better to be
part of a terrible deal or is it better to be part of no deal?"
Hassan Youssef, head of the Canadian Labour Congress, says
he could not support TPP without changes.
The U.S. administration has ruled out renegotiating the deal
and warned that small tweaks could unravel the whole pact.
(Additional reporting by Charlotte Greenfield in Wellington;
Editing by Andrew Hay)