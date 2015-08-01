DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LAHAINA, Hawaii, July 31 Trade ministers from 12 Pacific Rim nations failed to reach a deal on Friday after talks in Maui on the Trans-Pacific Partnership but vowed to keep working.
"Ministers and negotiators leave Hawaii committed to build on the momentum of this meeting by staying in close contact as negotiators continue their intensive engagement to find common ground," they said in a statement.
"In this last stage of negotiations, we are more confident than ever that TPP is within reach and will support jobs and economic growth." (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Ken Wills)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.