ATLANTA Oct 5 Pacific Rim trading partners plan
to sign a pledge not to devalue their currencies to make their
exports cheaper, in tandem with a regional trade deal, a person
familiar with the discussion said on Monday.
Countries were working towards a commitment to have a higher
standard with regard to their exchange rate policies, promising
not to use their currencies to promote competitive devaluation,
the person said.
The agreement would be made in parallel with the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal freeing up trade
flows among 12 nations, including the United States and Japan.
The proposal seeks to assuage concerns in the U.S. Congress
about exchange rate manipulation by countries including Japan.
U.S. carmakers are worried that the weak yen gives Japanese
competitors an advantage.
But it falls short of the sanctions that many lawmakers and
the U.S. auto industry had demanded for breaches of the rules
and may complicate passage by Congress of the TPP.
The proposed agreement would commit TPP members to disclose
more information about currency practices and policies and set
up regular meetings of officials to discuss currency issues, the
person said. The meetings would likely be held at least once a
year.
