WASHINGTON Oct 5 The Pacific Rim nations that
secured a free trade agreement on Monday pledged to bolster
cooperation on broad economic issues, including currencies.
"We are pleased to announce today that we are working to
strengthen macroeconomic cooperation, including on exchange rate
issues, in appropriate fora," the macroeconomic policy
authorities of the 12 Trans-Pacific Partnership nations said in
a statement.
"The work to be undertaken reflects our common interest in
strengthening cooperation on macroeconomic policies, and will
help to further macroeconomic stability in the TPP region as
well as help ensure that the benefits of TPP are realized."
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)