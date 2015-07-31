* TPP trade talks enter final day on Friday
* Dairy exports, medicines still major hurdles
* Final news conference scheduled for Friday 1930 ET
(Adds comment from Japanese minister, Australian minister,
detail on tobacco exclusion)
By Krista Hughes and Ami Miyazaki
LAHAINA, Hawaii, July 30 Pacific Rim trade
ministers neared the final spurt of negotiations on an ambitious
free trade pact on Thursday, but differences over farm exports
and monopoly periods for next-generation drugs kept them short
of an elusive final deal.
Ministers from the 12 countries negotiating the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which would cut trade barriers
and set common standards for 40 percent of the world economy,
are meeting in Hawaii to try to hammer out a deal.
But major issues are still unresolved, including dairy
exports and exclusivity periods for biologic drugs. The United
States is pushing for 12 years but Australia and other countries
worried about the impact on medicine prices want five.
"They are few but very contested," Mexican Trade Minister
Ildefonso Guajardo told Reuters of the outstanding issues.
"I think that the negotiators will have to work through the
night," Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said.
A final news conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Friday
(2330 GMT/1930 ET). Ministers appeared relaxed as they were
garlanded with leis for an official photo.
"It's tough," said one official involved in the talks, who
declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the
discussions, which seek to meld one-on-one negotiations over
market access with a one-size-fits-all approach to rules.
"There are issues on dairy, on intellectual property, but
it's not always clear where things stand. I know about my issues
but I don't always know what's happening with other countries."
About 650 officials from 12 nations are taking part in the
negotiations on the Hawaiian island of Maui, with numerous lobby
groups and stakeholders also attending.
Negotiators have stressed they are doing their utmost to
close the deal this week but also warned that not all industries
will get what they want, amid a flurry of last-minute appeals.
TOBACCO TALKS
U.S. lawmakers, including from tobacco-growing states such
as North Carolina, renewed warnings against excluding tobacco
from rules allowing foreign companies to sue a host government.
An official briefed on the talks said there was discussion
of a U.S.-initiated exception in Maui. It would be narrower than
the broad exclusion for health and environmental policy sought
by Australia, which is being sued by Marlboro maker Philip
Morris over tobacco plain packaging laws.
Australian Trade Minister Andrew Robb said on Tuesday that
countries were "well down the track" on securing protection from
litigation over health and environment policy. He said on
Thursday investment rules and sugar remained open.
Australia's bid to export more sugar to the United States
has the backing of U.S. confectioners and beverage companies.
"The United States needs to grant Australia commercially
meaningful access," Sweetener Users Association chairman Perry
Cerminara, who also handles sugar for chocolate maker The
Hershey Co, wrote in a letter to U.S. Trade
Representative Michael Froman.
U.S. canegrowers oppose more imports, and Mexico is keen to
safeguard its preferential access to the U.S. sugar market.
"Of course we all have to make an effort, but the effort has
to be in line with the principle ... that the very, very, very
sensitive products are subject to a less aggressive schedule of
market opening," Guajardo said when asked about sugar.
Dairy is another tricky issue, with New Zealand, Australia
and the United States frustrated with Canada, and New Zealand
and Australia also looking for more access to U.S. and Japanese
markets. Robb said dairy was moving in "very tiny steps."
Australian Dairy Industry Council chairman Noel Campbell
said discussions had gone backwards in some cases and he had
hoped for more progress.
Canada hit back at complaints that it is holding up a deal.
"To say that one particular issue is a sticking point to a
potential deal just isn't based in reality. A number of very
serious issues remain for countries to negotiate," said Rick
Roth, spokesman for Trade Minister Ed Fast.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Christine
Prentice in New York; Editing by Ken Wills and Robert Birsel)