By Ami Miyazaki and Krista Hughes
LAHAINA, Hawaii, July 31 Talks on a Pacific Rim
free-trade pact faced a fast-approaching deadline on Friday as
trading partners aimed to wrap up a deal within hours, with New
Zealand digging in over trade in dairy products and ministers
tussling over monopoly periods for next-generation drugs.
Trade ministers from the 12 nations negotiating the
Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would stretch from Japan to
Chile and cover 40 percent of the world economy, delayed until 4
p.m. local time (10 p.m. ET) a news conference originally
scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
"We are still aiming to conclude the negotiations by the
time of the news conference," Japanese Economy Minister Akira
Amari said before heading into the morning plenary session.
"Some countries are insisting on enormous demands and that's
the cause of the impasse."
A Japanese industry source briefed on the talks said New
Zealand's demands over dairy and the monopoly periods for
biologics, drugs made from living cells, were the two remaining
stumbling blocks.
New Zealand has said it will not back a deal that does not
significantly open dairy markets, with an eye to the United
States, Japan and Canada.
John Wilson, chairman of the world's largest dairy exporter,
New Zealand dairy cooperative Fonterra, arrived to
attend the talks late on Thursday to press home the case.
"It's still dire. This thing is now on a knife edge. There
is still not enough in this for New Zealand at all," said Mike
Petersen, who represents New Zealand's farm sector.
Ministers have also yet to agree on how long to protect data
used to develop biologic drugs. U.S. drugmakers want 12 years,
but Australia wants five. People briefed on the talks say a
compromise on seven or eight years seems likely, but Mexican
Trade Minister Ildefonso Guajardo stressed no deal was done.
"That is exactly what we are trying to negotiate," he told
reporters on his way into the meeting.
As the talks entered their final hours, U.S. Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from the tobacco-growing
state of Kentucky who will be influential in garnering votes in
Congress for the deal, added his weight to warnings against
excluding tobacco from rules allowing foreign companies to sue
host governments over policies that harm their business.
Marlboro maker Philip Morris is suing Australia over
its plain packaging tobacco laws. Australia is seeking a general
exception from the rules for health and environment policy.
