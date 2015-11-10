WASHINGTON/TOKYO Nov 10 Japan and the Obama
administration on Tuesday rejected calls from some U.S.
lawmakers to consider re-opening a Pacific trade deal and said
any renegotiation attempt could scupper the whole pact.
"Renegotiation is not an option," Caroline Atkinson, Obama's
deputy national security adviser for international economics,
said on a call hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank.
Senator Orrin Hatch, a Republican who chairs the Senate
committee responsible for trade, said negotiators might have to
meet again on the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), if
support was lacking in Congress.
Japan, the second largest economy in the TPP, said the deal
was like a "glass ornament" that would disintegrate if a part of
it were to be renegotiated.
"There can be no re-doing of the agreement," Economy
Minister Akira Amari told a news conference in Tokyo.
Atkinson said many of the gains countries achieved during
the negotiations, which took more than five years, had come
indirectly, making it impossible to re-open individual issues.
"Every issue is tied to every other issue and every
country's outcome is balanced against every other country's
outcome on market access," she said.
"It might be some area on agriculture that was of great
interest for some country that they would balance against
another area in manufacturing, and against what some other
country was achieving in terms of market access."
Hatch has criticized the deal for failing to secure longer
protection periods for some medicine, while senior House
Democrat Sander Levin has expressed concerns about worker
protections in Mexico.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Reuters Tokyo Newsroom; Editing
by W Simon)