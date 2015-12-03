WASHINGTON Dec 3 U.S. officials and lawmakers
urged business leaders on Thursday to get behind a Pacific trade
pact as they vowed an all-out effort next year to get the deal
through the U.S. Congress.
Negotiators from 12 countries sealed the Trans-Pacific
Partnership trade pact, a key plank of U.S. President Barack
Obama's outreach to Asia, in October, but it has so far won a
mixed reception in Congress.
Senior White House officials told a gathering of top CEOs
who advise Obama on trade that they planned an all-out push next
year for the TPP, mirroring a campaign for key trade legislation
this year. That took six weeks to clear Congress and passed the
House of Representatives on a 218-208 vote.
"Trade votes are always hard, this is going to be a tough
battle," U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman told a meeting
of the President's Export Council, adding that lawmakers needed
to see the concrete benefits for workers and firms at home.
"We look forward to working with you in that regard."
Although the deal has won backing from some industry groups
and companies including Metlife and Cargill,
major business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce
and the National Association of Manufacturers, have yet to
declare a final verdict on the TPP.
Pharmaceutical firms are unhappy with monopoly periods for
some drugs, carmaker Ford laments a lack of sanctions for
currency manipulation and financial services firms are unhappy
that they are excluded from a ban on countries forcing firms to
store data locally.
Republican lawmaker Dave Reichert said an exemption allowing
TPP members to shield anti-smoking measures from lawsuits by
foreign investors would lose around 15 Republican votes, and
trade advocates would have to woo new supporters.
"Your input, your visitations with a variety of members of
Congress on both sides of the aisle will be absolutely
critical," he said.
Still, executives at the meeting, including UPS CEO
David Abney, backed the deal and export council chair Ursula
Burns, the CEO of Xerox Corp, said the business
community was generally supportive.
"I think that you will find that members with more
representation in the service economy, high-tech innovation
economy, services and goods as well do support it," she told
reporters later.
"Every agreement will have challenges and places that not
everyone agrees. But I think broadly the TPP has the full weight
of a broad set of the business communities behind it."
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Julia Edwards; Editing by
Sandra Maler)