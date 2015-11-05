(Adds Obama notifying Congress he plans to sign deal)
WASHINGTON/SYDNEY Nov 5 U.S. unions, lawmakers
and interest groups questioned the long-awaited text of a
landmark Pacific trade deal on Thursday, setting up a
potentially difficult path to ratification by the United States,
the biggest of the 12 partners.
Arguments over the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement,
aimed at cutting taxes and tariffs on commerce in 40 percent of
the world's economy, are set to focus on transparency and how
the pact affects workers and businesses.
"It's worse than we thought," Lori Wallach, director of
Public Citizen's Global Trade Watch, told reporters on a
conference call after examining the full text of the pact, which
was unveiled early on Thursday.
U.S. labor representatives, who had already voiced
opposition to the deal, said the agreement contained weak,
poorly worded or unenforceable provisions.
"There are improvements, but we do not believe those
improvements are significant or meaningful for workers," Celeste
Drake, trade and globalization policy specialist at the AFL-CIO,
said on the same call.
U.S. President Barack Obama, who championed the deal and
needs to muster support among moderates in Washington to ensure
ratification, formally notified Congress in a letter on Thursday
that he intends to sign the deal.
The notice starts a 90-day clock before his signature
triggers the next step in a process of seeking final
congressional approval.
"The TPP means that America will write the rules of the road
in the 21st century," Obama said in a post online. "If we don't
pass this agreement - if America doesn't write those rules -
then countries like China will."
If ratified, the TPP will be a legacy-defining achievement
for Obama and his administration's pivot to Asia, aimed at
countering China's rising economic and political influence.
China has responded with its own proposed 16-nation
free-trade area, including India, that would be the world's
biggest such bloc, encompassing 3.4 billion people.
The TPP agreement would set common standards on issues
ranging from workers' rights to intellectual property
protection. Details have been under wraps during the more than
five years of negotiations, angering those concerned over its
broad implications.
DC REACTION MUTED
Reaction was muted in Washington, where Republicans and some
Democrats including presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, have
opposed the deal, perhaps because the text contains 30 chapters
plus add-on agreements, running into thousands of pages.
"It is vital that we use this 90-day review period -
established for the very purpose of evaluating the agreement
before the President signs it - to dig into the details and
engage in a vigorous back-and-forth," said Representative Sander
Levin, ranking Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee,
whose support will be vital for ratification.
The earliest the TPP could come before Congress is March,
just as the U.S. presidential primary season is heating up,
creating the risk that the deal becomes a campaign issue.
On the other side of the aisle, Paul Ryan, the new
Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, reserved
judgment.
"I don't know the answer to what my position is on a trade
agreement I have not even yet read," he told reporters. "But
again, I am pleased with the process we have coming before us."
Congress should not wait a year before acting, a White House
spokesman said.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, whose support will also be
crucial, said it looked forward to examining the details. U.S.
Trade Representative Michael Froman warned that trying to reopen
the complex deal could unravel the whole package.
There was little immediate reaction from Asia.
Canada's new Liberal government said it would review the
deal, negotiated by the outgoing Conservatives and opposed by
some of the country's dairy farmers and auto workers.
"We are committed to reviewing the agreement ... and,
crucially, to giving Canadians a chance to read it and to
respond to it," said Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland.
FINE PRINT
Japan has pledged to ease trade barriers on imported french
fries and butter, which have been in short supply in the Asian
market, while Malaysia will eliminate tariffs on all imported
alcohol for the first time in a trade agreement.
Other firsts cited by the partners - Australia, Brunei,
Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru,
Singapore, the United States and Vietnam - include a prohibition
on subsidies to harmful fisheries as well as commitments to
discourage imports of goods produced by forced labor and to
adopt laws on acceptable working conditions.
Malaysia will have to implement reforms to combat human
trafficking, and Vietnam will have to allow independent labor
unions before they can reap benefits of the pact.
But the deal does not include measures demanded by some U.S.
lawmakers to punish currency manipulation with trade sanctions,
disappointing carmaker Ford Motor Co, although members
pledged not to deliberately weaken their currencies.
The TPP would be a boon for factory and export economies
such as those of Malaysia and Vietnam. Anticipated tariff perks
are already luring record foreign investment into Vietnamese
manufacturing, and both countries are expected to see increased
demand for key exports including palm oil, rubber, electronics,
seafood and textiles.
That could put pressure on several of Asia's major
developing economies, including the Philippines and Indonesia,
which have recently expressed interest in signing up to the
pact. Thailand said it was studying
the deal and might consider joining.
