By Krista Hughes and Matt Siegel
WASHINGTON/SYDNEY Nov 5 The long-awaited text
of a landmark U.S.-backed Pacific trade deal was released on
Thursday, revealing the details of a pact aimed at freeing up
commerce in 40 percent of the world's economy but criticized for
its opacity.
If ratified, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) will be a
legacy-defining achievement for U.S. President Barack Obama and
his administration's pivot to Asia, aimed at countering China's
rising economic and political influence.
China has responded with its own Regional Comprehensive
Economic Partnership (RCEP), a proposed 16-nation free-trade
area including India that would be the world's biggest such
bloc, encompassing 3.4 billion people.
But TPP, which will set common standards on issues ranging
from workers' rights to intellectual property protection in 12
Pacific nations, was kept largely from public scrutiny, angering
transparency advocates concerned over its broad implications.
It is opposed by labor unions and many of Obama's fellow
Democrats, including presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who
backed the developing trade pact when she was secretary of state
during Obama's first term.
Some pro-trade Republican lawmakers are also wary of the
deal, heralding a tough fight to get the deal through Congress,
although this is not expected before March. Republican White
House contender Donald Trump has labeled it a "disaster."
The deal does not include measures demanded by some U.S.
lawmakers to punish currency manipulation with trade sanctions
or set monopoly periods for next-generation biologic drugs at 12
years.
Agreement on the pact, which was more than five years in the
making, was trumpeted a month ago after intense talks in Atlanta
broke a deadlock over trade in dairy products, pharmaceuticals
and autos.
The fine print will be important. Details on local content
thresholds for the auto industry are sketchy, for example, and
U.S. footwear importers are waiting to see how long duties will
stay.
The TPP would be a boon for factory and export economies
like Malaysia and Vietnam. Anticipated tariff perks are already
luring record foreign investment into Vietnamese manufacturing
and both countries are expected to see increased demand for
their key exports, from palm oil and rubber to electronics,
seafood and textiles.
That could put pressure on several of Asia's major
developing economies, including the Philippines and Indonesia,
which have recently expressed interest in signing up to the
pact. . Thailand said it was studying the
deal and may consider joining.
Japan has pledged to ease trade barriers on imported French
fries and butter - products which have been in short supply in
the Asian market - while Malaysia will eliminate tariffs on all
imported alcohol for the first time in a trade agreement.
Other firsts cited by the partners - Australia, Brunei,
Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru,
Singapore, the United States and Vietnam - include the first
commitments to discourage imports of goods produced by forced
labor and to adopt laws on acceptable working conditions, and
the first prohibition on harmful fisheries subsidies.
