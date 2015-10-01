ATLANTA Oct 1 Tobacco companies would be blocked from suing governments over anti-smoking measures under a proposal being debated by Pacific trading partners as part of a free trade deal spanning a dozen countries, a source close to the negotiations said on Thursday.

The exemption proposed in Atlanta, where ministers are trying to close the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, would allow any of the 12 member countries free rein on tobacco regulation without having that effort challenged in a trade tribunal.

The move, if approved as part of the deal ministers hope to wrap up this week, would prevent companies like Marlboro maker Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco Inc from using rules aimed at protecting foreign investors to push back against public health measures.

The source, who asked not to be identified, said the proposal - which was floated months ago by the United States as part of the talks to create the biggest free trade zone in a generation - had now been formally submitted.

One of the most high-profile cases using the rules that protect foreign investors involves Philip Morris suing Australia over tobacco plain-packaging laws that ban branded cigarette packs. The company said this undermines its intellectual property.

The language on the table in the trade talks would cover tobacco control measures covering the manufacturing of tobacco products, as well as their distribution, labeling, packaging, wrapping, advertising, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, or use, and any enforcement measures, an industry source briefed on the talks said.

The proposal was welcomed by anti-smoking groups but is likely to undermine support among some U.S. lawmakers from tobacco-growing states for the TPP in Congress. It is also opposed by U.S. business groups. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Frances Kerry)