ATLANTA Oct 1 Tobacco companies would be
blocked from suing governments over anti-smoking measures under
a proposal being debated by Pacific trading partners as part of
a free trade deal spanning a dozen countries, a source close to
the negotiations said on Thursday.
The exemption proposed in Atlanta, where ministers are
trying to close the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, would
allow any of the 12 member countries free rein on tobacco
regulation without having that effort challenged in a trade
tribunal.
The move, if approved as part of the deal ministers hope to
wrap up this week, would prevent companies like Marlboro maker
Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco Inc from using
rules aimed at protecting foreign investors to push back against
public health measures.
The source, who asked not to be identified, said the
proposal - which was floated months ago by the United States as
part of the talks to create the biggest free trade zone in a
generation - had now been formally submitted.
One of the most high-profile cases using the rules that
protect foreign investors involves Philip Morris suing Australia
over tobacco plain-packaging laws that ban branded cigarette
packs. The company said this undermines its intellectual
property.
The language on the table in the trade talks would cover
tobacco control measures covering the manufacturing of tobacco
products, as well as their distribution, labeling, packaging,
wrapping, advertising, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, or
use, and any enforcement measures, an industry source briefed on
the talks said.
The proposal was welcomed by anti-smoking groups but is
likely to undermine support among some U.S. lawmakers from
tobacco-growing states for the TPP in Congress. It is also
opposed by U.S. business groups.
