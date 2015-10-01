(Adds new compromise proposal from U.S.)

ATLANTA Oct 1 Governments will be allowed to block tobacco companies from suing over anti-smoking measures under a U.S. proposal being debated by Pacific trading partners as part of a free trade deal spanning a dozen countries.

The exemption proposed in Atlanta, where ministers are trying to close the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, would allow any of the 12 member countries to opt out of rules aimed at protecting foreign investors from harmful government policies on tobacco control measures.

If governments trigger the exception, they would have free rein on tobacco regulation without having that effort challenged in a trade tribunal.

The U.S. proposal, seen by Reuters, could prevent companies like Marlboro maker Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco Inc from using rules aimed at protecting foreign investors to push back against public health measures.

One of the most high-profile cases using the rules that protect foreign investors involves Philip Morris suing Australia over tobacco plain-packaging laws that ban branded cigarette packs. The company said this undermines its intellectual property.

The language on the table in the trade talks would cover tobacco control measures covering the manufacturing of tobacco products, as well as their distribution, labeling, packaging, wrapping, advertising, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, or use, and any enforcement measures.

It would exempt tobacco leaf, in a bid to mollify tobacco farmers, and falls short of a sweeping total carve-out of anti-smoking measures which was also debated.

But it may still undermine support among some U.S. lawmakers from tobacco-growing states for the TPP, which seeks to cut trade barriers and set common standards for 12 Pacific nations. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Frances Kerry and Chizu Nomiyama)