ATLANTA Oct 1 Governments will be allowed to
block tobacco companies from suing over anti-smoking measures
under a U.S. proposal being debated by Pacific trading partners
as part of a free trade deal spanning a dozen countries.
The exemption proposed in Atlanta, where ministers are
trying to close the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, would
allow any of the 12 member countries to opt out of rules aimed
at protecting foreign investors from harmful government policies
on tobacco control measures.
If governments trigger the exception, they would have free
rein on tobacco regulation without having that effort challenged
in a trade tribunal.
The U.S. proposal, seen by Reuters, could prevent companies
like Marlboro maker Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco Inc
from using rules aimed at protecting foreign investors
to push back against public health measures.
One of the most high-profile cases using the rules that
protect foreign investors involves Philip Morris suing Australia
over tobacco plain-packaging laws that ban branded cigarette
packs. The company said this undermines its intellectual
property.
The language on the table in the trade talks would cover
tobacco control measures covering the manufacturing of tobacco
products, as well as their distribution, labeling, packaging,
wrapping, advertising, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, or
use, and any enforcement measures.
It would exempt tobacco leaf, in a bid to mollify tobacco
farmers, and falls short of a sweeping total carve-out of
anti-smoking measures which was also debated.
But it may still undermine support among some U.S. lawmakers
from tobacco-growing states for the TPP, which seeks to cut
trade barriers and set common standards for 12 Pacific nations.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Frances Kerry and Chizu
Nomiyama)