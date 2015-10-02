(Adds reaction from anti-smoking groups, lawmakers)
By Krista Hughes
ATLANTA Oct 1 Governments will be allowed to
block tobacco companies from suing over anti-smoking measures
under a U.S. proposal being considered by Pacific trading
partners as part of a free trade deal involving a dozen
countries.
The exemption proposed in Atlanta, Georgia, where ministers
are trying to close the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal,
would allow any of the 12 member countries to opt out of rules
aimed at protecting foreign investors from harmful government
policies with regard to tobacco control measures.
The TPP seeks to cut trade barriers and set common standards
for 40 percent of the world economy.
If governments trigger the exception, they would have free
rein on tobacco regulation without being challenged in a trade
tribunal.
The U.S. proposal, seen by Reuters, could prevent companies
like Marlboro maker Philip Morris and Japan Tobacco Inc
from using rules, which aims to protect foreign
investors, to push back.
One of the most high-profile cases using the rules that
protect foreign investors involves Philip Morris suing Australia
over tobacco plain-packaging laws that ban branded cigarette
packs. The company said this undermines its intellectual
property.
The language on the table in the trade talks would cover
tobacco control measures covering the manufacturing of tobacco
products, as well as their distribution, labeling, packaging,
wrapping, advertising, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, or
use, and any enforcement measures.
It would exempt tobacco leaf, in a bid to mollify tobacco
farmers, and falls short of a sweeping total carve-out of
anti-smoking measures which was also debated.
The proposal upset U.S industry and some lawmakers but is
likely to have traction among TPP partners. New Zealand is
mulling its own plain packaging laws and Malaysia had proposed a
complete exemption for tobacco from the TPP, which would keep
import duties as high as 90 percent on U.S. tobacco exports.
Australia has called for a broad exemption for health and
environment regulations from the investor-state provisions of
the pact.
The top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, Ron Wyden,
said an opt-out was appropriate and would help win support among
trading partners.
"The administration should not spend a dime of negotiating
capital protecting the tobacco companies, and it is clear to me
that several countries would insist on significant concessions
from the United States were we to refuse to address their
concerns," he wrote in a letter to U.S. Trade Representative
Michael Froman on Thursday.
But the compromise may still undermine support among some
U.S. lawmakers from tobacco-growing states for the TPP, which
needs to be approved by Congress before it can be implemented.
North Carolina senator Thom Tillis, a Republican, said the
move was discriminatory and he would work to defeat the TPP in
Congress if the clause was included.
Seventeen members of the House of Representatives
agriculture committee also voiced their concerns, along with
U.S. business representatives.
The move "would be counterproductive in that it would open
the way for other exemptions for other rules to be put in
place," said Cal Cohen, president of the Emergency Committee for
American Trade.
Although health and human rights lobby group Corporate
Accountability International blasted the opt-out as inadequate,
the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network backed the
proposal.
