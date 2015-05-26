(Edits paragraph six)
By Linda Sieg
TOKYO May 26 China's drive to create a
Beijing-led Asian development bank seen as a threat to U.S. and
Japanese regional clout is adding to a sense of urgency among
Japanese officials keen to get a 12-nation pan-Pacific trade
pact off the ground.
Japan hopes the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) will help
anchor ally Washington in Asia and create a rule-based regime
that would eventually draw in China. Beijing, for its part, is
seeking to reshape Asia's economic architecture with
institutions such as the new Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank
(AIIB).
"The strategic value is what we see in TPP - to be part of
the team," said a Japanese government source familiar with the
talks, noting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took a political risk by
putting the sensitive farm sector on the table to join.
"If AIIB goes ahead and TPP fails .... perception-wise it
will hurt in the leadership contest for the Asia-Pacific," the
source told Reuters. "It will be a missed opportunity and
countries that went along with the United States will pay the
bill."
The TPP, central to U.S. President Barack Obama's strategic
"rebalance" to Asia, took a step forward on Friday when the U.S.
Senate approved a Trade Promotion Authority (TPA) bill to speed
up Washington's approval of trade deals.
But opposition is deeper in the House of Representatives,
which won't take up the matter until after Congress resumes on
June 1. America's TPP partners want to see the TPA approved
before concluding a deal.
A push to get the AIIB - which Washington and Tokyo are
shunning for now - operational by year-end is upping the ante
for the TPP, which would create rules not only for market access
but a range of issues including intellectual property.
The AIIB, with 57 founding members, is seen as a threat to
the U.S.-dominated World Bank and Japan-led Asian Development
Bank.
"If TPP negotiations are delayed because the outlook for the
TPA is uncertain and the moves toward a China-led economic zone
centred on AIIB move ahead, this will inevitably have an impact
on our strategy to first ensure fair rules," lawmaker Masahiko
Shibayama, a member of a ruling Liberal Democratic Party panel
discussing Japan's stance toward the AIIB, told Reuters.
TPP would cut Japan's agriculture output by 3 trillion yen
($24.6 billion) while the economy would get a boost of under one
percent, the government estimates, although Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe has touted it as an engine of reforms needed to drive
growth.
Policy makers, though, are betting strategic benefits would
outweigh any economic downside by helping anchor the United
States to the region, where worries persist Washington will
retrench. Abe's pledge to play a bigger military role in the
alliance is one way to glue America to Japan's side.
TPP is another, given expected gains for U.S. business.
If TPP fails, "we would lose one very important symbol of
anchoring the United States in the region", said Narushige
Michishita, professor at the National Graduate Institute for
Policy Studies and a former security official. ($1 = 122 yen)
(Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Nick Macfie)